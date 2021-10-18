BREAKING ESSEX Leigh on Sea

This mural of Sir David Amess has appeared at Leigh-on-Sea skate park

The skate park was officially opened by David Amess MP in 2008, and young people have enjoyed using the facility ever since.
It’s the work of a local artist named Madmanity who simply called it ‘Why?’.
 