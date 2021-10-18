A Bradford man has been jailed today after pleading guilty to offences of abduction and blackmail
A burglar who claimed he was trying to ‘fix’ a window in an attempted break-in has been jailed
Wayne Cuthbert, 39, from Durham was charged with the attempted burglary of an address on Fieldhouse Lane in Durham on July 4. He forced entry to the kitchen...
Gutted But Everyone Safe Shocking Pictures showing the Aftermath of Southsea Fire
The fire took hold at around 6am and has devastated the family business on Albert Road in Southsea. The Police and the fire service have launched an...
Officers in Kent are investigating a report of a road rage attack on the M20 near Cheriton
Officers investigating a reported assault on the M20 near Cheriton are appealing to witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward. Kent Police was...
Man arrested on suspicion of Murder in Islington
Police say a 52 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a body in Islington His death is still being treated as...
Wealthy antiques dealer Jailed for Life for Murdering his Seven Year Old Daughter
A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of his seven-year-old daughter. Wealthy antiques dealer Robert Peters, 56 of Blenheim Park, Raynes Park, SW20, changed...
Police launch Investigation after Stabbing in Gosport
Police are appealing for anyone who was in the Henville Close area of Gosport, around 7pm on Friday, January 13? Officers are appealing for information after a...
Police are appealing for witnesses following a firearms discharge in Bradford overnight
The incident happened at around 9:46pm on Thursday 26 November on Halcyon Way. Damage was caused to a car on the street and the damage is consistent...
Wigston man jailed after pleading guilty to manslaughter
A 20-year-old man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter after an injured pensioner died following a burglary in his own home has been jailed. Jack Tebbutt, of...
Detectives investigating a fatal shooting in Leyton has charged a man with murder
Detectives investigating a fatal shooting in Leyton has charged a man with murder. Liridon Saliuka – 29 of no fixed abode was charged on Tuesday, 16 July with...
London man sentenced to four years in prison for drugs offences in Portsmouth
A 23-year-old man from London has been sentenced to four years in prison after admitting Class A drugs charges in Portsmouth. Ikiva Heaven, of Avenons Road...
Police appeal following Murder in Windsor
Thames Valley Police has releasing CCTV images of a group of six potential witnesses as part of a murder investigation in Windsor. The two women and four men...
The daughter of a man who has been missing for a year said it had been like living in “a bad dream” as she pleaded for information on the anniversary of his disappearance
Richard Dyson, 56, from Barnsley, was last seen walking along a road in Hoyland on 17 November last year. Bethany Dainty said her father’s...
A man has been sentenced to an indefinite hospital order after he was convicted of attacking a man on a bus
Rene Thomas, 36 of Murray Grove, N1 was sentenced on Wednesday, 4 November at Snaresbrook Crown Court. He pleaded guilty at a previous hearing to grievous...
Breaking News 44 tonne Artic plus 40ft Container rolls into ditch on the A228
Major problems on A228 Grain Road Rochester this afternoon. The driver of lorry looks like driver fell asleep and overturned 44 tonne Artic plus 40ft Container...
A2 coast-bound two lanes closed following collision
The A2 Coastbound by Cobham Services. Lanes 3 and 4 are closed due to a collision. Traffic Officers from Highways England are on route. Delays on approach...
Probe launched after ATM is stolen
An investigation has been launched after a cash machine was stolen from outside a petrol station in Hawkhurst. Kent Police was notified that a free-standing...
Police concerned over missing teen
Emma Hart aged 14 is missing from #NewMaldon last seen at 2100hrs on 08/10. Emma is white, 5’04 with long blonde hair, wearing black a top, Adidas...
A dispersal order is being enforced in Ashford following a planned meeting of car enthusiasts
A dispersal order is being enforced in Ashford following a planned meeting of car enthusiasts. Kent Police has been informed of a planned meeting of car...
Over 225 firefighters are currently tackling a grass fire in Wanstead flats, Wanstead. Around 100 hectares of grass is alight and while this is a large fire...
Two men arrested in Portsmouth Attempted Murder investigation
Police were called just after 5.30pm on Friday 30th April to reports of a man being attacked with a knife on Arundel Street, at the junction with Buckingham...
Detectives investigating the murder of Michael Freshwater have today (Tuesday, May 3) further arrested a 24-year-old man from Southampton on conspiracy to...
Police arrest 28 year old man for Murder of 70-year-old man from Southampton
Detectives investigating the death of a 70-year-old man from Southampton have arrested a man. The arrest comes after the man’s body was found in a flat on...
A man has been arrested on suspicion of explosive substance and terrorism offences
On Monday, 22 March, officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command arrested a 53-year-old man at an address in south-west London on suspicion...
Two Men attacked and Hospitalized after Street Robbery in Reading
Police have released CCTV footage of four men who could have vital information following a robbery and assault in Reading. The incident took place in Broad...