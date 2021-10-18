BRADFORD BREAKING WEST YORKSHIRE

A Bradford man has been jailed today after pleading guilty to offences of abduction and blackmail

On 9 May this year, a 14-year-old boy was approached by a male suspect outside Mahmood’s takeaway on Leeds Road, Bradford and bundled into a nearby parked car.
The car was driven away from the scene and contained a number of other suspects.
The suspects made demands to the victim’s mother for a substantial amount of money in order for teenager to be sent home safely.
The victim’s mother paid £900 in cash to the suspect and they released the victim safe to his home.
Following an investigation by police, a man was arrested in connection with this incident and charged.
Mohammed Khubaib, 22, of Florence Street, Bradford appeared at court in August, and pleaded guilty to the offences of abduction and blackmail.
Today (15 October 2021), he appeared at Bradford Crown Court and was sentenced to four years in prison.
Detective Constable Paul Maxwell, of the Bradford Safeguarding Team, said: “We welcome the sentence which has been passed down to Khubaib today at court. He pleaded guilty to both counts he was charged with in May.
“The victim, a young teenager, was vulnerable to criminal exploitation and Khubaib tried to exploit him for money. This was an incredibly distressing incident for both the victim and the victim’s mother, but thankfully both were not injured during the incident and have been given help and support by the police and partner agencies.
“We would encourage anyone who is concerned about any young people to contact the police via 101 and they will be listened to and supported by specialist officers in our Safeguarding Units.”