When the owner of this motorbike set off on their journey, they didn’t think it would be their last

“Did you know 65 per cent of all motorcycle collisions happen at or near a junction?
“One common cause is thatotherroad users do not see a motorcycle or misjudge its speed or path, and carry out a manoeuvre in front of them – which underlines the fact that everyone is responsible for roadsafety.
“Motorcyclists can take extra steps to stay safe, such as wearing a helmet, protective and high visibility clothing, keeping within the speed limits, weather and road conditions and riding sensibly.
“As the nights draw in during autumn and winter the sun can be particularly dazzling, so pleasetakethis into consideration.”
We assist with BikeSafe courses for motorcyclists to improve their skills, to get more enjoyment and ridemore safely.