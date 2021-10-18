He walks with a limp, he is 5ft3 tall, navy blue T-shirt, hoody with red writing on it, black tracksuit bottoms and slippers. Call 999 quote 21MIS032312 if you see Piot
Please help Police find #missing Piotr aged 71 year old from #Streatham
England has entered a full national lockdown and will remain under tight coronavirus restrictions for at least the next month
It means more than 55 million people are again being told to work from home and only go outside for essential reasons. Boris Johnson is hoping the strict...
Police are asking the public to contact if they have seen 28 year old James (Jamie) Bullock, or know where he is located
Bullock is wanted on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following the death of a 63-year-old man and his dog on Sunday 15 August in Alvechurch...
Tesco’s and Sainsbury’s have been criticised after customers were unable to access certain items due to the England lockdown
Customers took to Twitter to ask the companies on Saturday after the lockdown issues in Wales, why they couldn’t access items in certain stores. One customer...
Body Recovered from Didcot Power Station Named as Christopher Huxtable
Thames Valley Police have confirmed that the body recovered at Didcot Power Station on Wednesday (31/8) has been formally identified as Christopher Huxtable...
Major Search & Rescue operation for Missing Fishboat with Three onboard
A major search and rescue operation is taking place in Langstone harbour this evening following a mayday call from ‘kelkeir’, an 14 foot white and...
Jolyon Wray was Stabbed to Death at Ryde House Woman Remains in Custody
A woman remains in custody being questioned by detectives over the murder of the Ryde Father Jolyon Wray who was stabbed with a bread knife. An inquest that...
Police name cyclist who died in A31 collision near Four Marks
Police have named the cyclist who was killed in a fatal collision on the A31 near Four Marks. Stephen Turner, 61, of Thorpe Gardens, Alton, was travelling...
A drug dealer who was seen supplying heroin and crack cocaine in Gillingham has been jailed for two and a half years
Unbeknownst to Odyssius Ojo, plain clothed officers were carrying out a proactive patrol when they noticed him supply two different people with class A...
Motorbike rider critical after Ashford Collision
Officers are appealing for information and asking anyone who may have dashcam footage to come forward following a serious road traffic collision in Ashford. ...
Reading Murder probe reclassified as manslaughter
Thames Valley Police have now confirm that an incident in Reading that was initially investigated as a murder investigation has now been classified as a...
Five tigers, three lions, and two pet cats have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in New York
Five tigers, three lions, and two pet cats have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in New York. The Bronx Zoo on Wednesday said eight of its big cats...
65 mile an hour winds batter the South coast
Wind gusts have been reaching around 60 to 65mph in some of the more exposed parts of south and these strong winds will transfer east across southern counties...
A man has appeared in court on firearms and drugs charges following a police operation in Hastings
A man has appeared in court on firearms and drugs charges following a police operation in Hastings Shortly after 5am on Friday (17 April), armed officers...
More than 70 weapons including knives, a knuckle duster and a hammer have been seized by officers across the county during the latest clampdown on knife crime
Operation Sceptre, a national campaign to focus even greater on enforcement and raise awareness of knife crime, was supported by Kent Police and ran from...
CCTV issued after woman sexually assaulted in Ashford
CCTV images have been released by detectives investigating a reported sexual assault in Ashford. The incident happened on a footpath that runs through Victoria...
Keany Kristal Kissingou-Mabiala, 20, died from injuries sustained in an attack that took place in Milton Street in Nottingham City
Keany Kristal Kissingou-Mabiala, 20, of Mowbray Court, St Ann’s, died from injuries sustained in an attack that took place in Milton Street in Nottingham City...
UPDATED:Emergency Services called to suspected acid attack in North London
Emergency services have been called to a supsected acid attack at the Tesco Express on Holloway Road in Islington in North London we can reveal. The...
A man has been charged with two counts of murder following an incident in Whitton
A man has been charged with two counts of murder following an incident in Whitton Mustafa Arezo – 31 of Redfern Avenue, Whitton was charged on Sunday, 14 July...
A3 Hindhead Tunnel Closed after Car Leaves Road and Ploughs into Road Sign
The A3 Hindhead Tunnel Northbound has been closed by Officers from Surrey Roads Policing following a serious Road traffic Collision involving a single vehicle...
A young man has passed away during a football session In Tower Hamlets
He had a heat stroke. We advise everyone to remove yourself from the sun and drink plenty of water to keep hydrated. We are not used to this kind of weather...
Motorcyclist dies in Collision with another motorcyclist
Detectives are appealing for witnesses following after a motorcyclist died following a collision with another motorcyclist. Officers were called at 1250am on...
Two men have been jailed for their part in an attack which left a Bridgend response officer unconscious
Jay Curnock, 26, and Georgie Cox, 20, were both jailed at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court this week. On 28th January, at approximately 8pm, Pc Paul Evans and a...
Two men from Gillingham in Kent arrested after double decker bus crash on the Isle of Wight
Two men from Kent have been arrested on suspicion of drink driving as a result of a collision involving a double decker bus in Ventnor on the Isle of Wsight ...
Police would like to speak to them after a customer was assaulted in a shop in Commercial Road, Southampton, around 9.20pm on Monday, October 10. The 43-year...