Please help Police find #missing Piotr aged 71 year old from #Streatham

He walks with a limp, he is 5ft3 tall, navy blue T-shirt, hoody with red writing on it, black tracksuit bottoms and slippers. Call 999 quote 21MIS032312 if you see Piot