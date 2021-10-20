Officers from Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit has launched a murder investigation in Botley

At around 9.05pm yesterday (17/10), officers were called to Pinnocks Way to reports of a stabbing.

Sadly, a man in his thirties, died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.

A man, aged 33, from Oxfordshire has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody at this time.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Sally Spencer of the Major Crime Unit, said: “We are at the very early stages of this investigation following the sad death of a man last night.

“Our thoughts go to his family and friends at this very difficult time.

“We are conducting thorough enquiries in order to establish what has happened and one man has been arrested.

“There is a scene watch in place in Pinnocks Way and it is likely you will see an increased police presence in the local area whilst our enquiries continue.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the community for their support and co-operation during this time.

“We do believe this is an isolated incident and there isn’t any wider risk to the public.

“If anyone has any concerns or information that could help with this investigation, please speak to one of our uniformed officers or make a report online.

“You can contact Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101 and please use the reference 43210469070.

“If you would prefer to remain 100% anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”