Evie Bratt, aged 12, was last seen in Banbury at around 7.20pm yesterday.
She was last wearing black leggings with a large blue Nike hoodie.
Evie is described as being a white girl, around 5ft tall of slim build with strawberry blonde/light brown long hair. She has blue eyes and does wear glasses sometimes.
Investigating officer Sergeant Paul Smith, based at Banbury police station, said: “I am appealing for help in locating Evie.
“We are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.
“I would ask that anyone who believes they have seen her, or has information on her whereabouts, to please make contact with Thames Valley Police.
“If you see this Evie, please get in touch with either the police or your family. We just want to make sure you are safe and well.
“Please call the non-emergency number 101 or make a report online using the reference 43210470789.
Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help to trace a girl missing from Banbury
Evie Bratt, aged 12, was last seen in Banbury at around 7.20pm yesterday.
You may also like
Two security guards receive the Dyfed-Powys Police Special Recognition Award
On the second day of our Dyfed-Powys Police Annual Awards round-up, we recognise two security guards who received the force’s Special Recognition Award for...
Officers searching for missing Christian Rossiter, 29, have found a body
Sad to report this afternoon from Hampshire Police: A man’s body was discovered today, 23 March, in a wooded area in Farringdon. Formal identification has yet...
Witnesses are being urged to come forward following an alleged firearms incident in Dartford
At around 10pm on Saturday 25 April 2020, Kent Police was called to an address in Olive Road to reports that a woman had been threatened with a suspected...
@SurreyRoadCops Policing Twitter account gives as good as it gets when motorists question its approach to cycling
Surrey’s roads policing unit has been running a close pass operation recently, but it’s arguably been making just as much of an impact when discussing its...
People say that then they crash watch as Callum Hobbs crashes into a wall at 90 miles an hour in Gosport
A man who crashed his car while driving at 90mph in a 30mph speed limit and seriously injured a passenger in his vehicle was today jailed. Callum Laurence...
Man’s body found in Children’s Play Area in Titchfield Common near Fareham
Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a children play area on Boxing Day. The grim discovery was made by a dog walker who alerted...
Travellers move in just in time for Victorious Festival in Southsea
Travellers who have taken up residence on the Canoe Lakes in Southsea have been ordered to move on. It seems that their ideas of a free VIP ticket to the...
Detectives investigating the stabbing of a teenager in Upminster have made an arrest
On Tuesday, 28 September, a 17-year-old male from Kent was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He is currently detained at an east London police station...
Over 180 romance fraud, or dating fraud, crimes were reported to Action Fraud in the same period with just over half of the victims being female
Across Kent victims of romance fraud reported losses of £1.8 million between August 2019 and August 2020. Over 180 romance fraud, or dating fraud, crimes...
Witnesses sought following Whitstable collision
Officers are appealing for witnesses following a collision involving a cyclist and a car in Whitstable. Kent Police was called at 3.25pm on Thursday 7 November...
Detectives have released images of three men after a vicious robbery where a man was stabbed
Detectives have released images of three men sought in connection with a vicious robbery where a valuable watch was stolen. The victim, a 55-year-old man who...
Police are concerned for missing Alesha Choudhry
She is 16-year-old did not return home from school today in #Stechford and her family & police are extremely worried about her. Please call us urgently if...
Man charged with Robbery offences
Detectives investigating a robbery and an attempted robbery in Aylesford have charged a man. The incidents took place at a shop in the High Street on 19...
Fire Crews Called to Farnborough Railway Station after being attacked by objects
Fire Crews from Rushmoor were called to Farnbrough Railway Station in the early hours this morning. Crews were called to Union Street in the town just...
Police are seeking assistance to locate missing Harley Simons
Harley, aged 16, was reported missing from the Mablethorpe area at 5.30pm on May 15th. If you have seen Harley or know where she is, please call us on 101 and...
Fire crews stationed at Boroughbridge, Knaresborough, Harrogate and Ripon from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue are on route to the Aldborough area following...
Officers are searching areas surrounding Eastleigh in Hampshire this evening after two year 9 students vanished around midday today from The Toynbee School
The two girls Maisie 14 and Jess 13 were confirmed to have attended school lessons in the morning but disappeared around lunchtime and failed to attend any...
Nikye, 14, is #Missing from #Ealing
Nikye, was last seen 19/04/2021 and is known to frequent #Sussex and #Hertfordshire If you have seen Nikye, or know of his whereabouts, please call 101...
Police probe proves Limerick in IED attacks
Detectives investigating small improvised explosive devices that were received at locations in London and Glasgow on 5 and 6 March are now linking a fifth...
Fire crews called to Winchester McDonald’s
Fire crews from Winchester have raced to McDonalds Winchester branch after being alerted by the automatic alarm system. Crews were called just after 8pm whilst...
Drivers caught doing “highly excessive” speeds while most people were staying home to save lives have been fined a total of more than £12,000, banned for a total of more than nine months, and given a total of 110 points
Over the course of a number of hearings during October, 29 drivers all caught doing more than 20mph above the speed limit in April and May were brought before...
Battling Warriors Blunt The Bees Sting
Isle of Wight 50 Coventry 40 The Isle of Wight ‘Wightlink’ Warriors speedway team made it two home league wins out of two as they gradually took the sting out...
Fire Crews deal with Car Fire near Port Solent
Firefigthers have been called to a tackle a car fire on the A27 Southampton Road near Port Solent this evening. The Car burst into flames outside the Hendy...
Satnav and sunglasses stolen from car in Dartford
Police have released the image of a man that may have important information after a satnav was stolen from a car in Dartford. The incident happened between 8pm...