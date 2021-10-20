Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help to trace a girl missing from Banbury

Evie Bratt, aged 12, was last seen in Banbury at around 7.20pm yesterday.

She was last wearing black leggings with a large blue Nike hoodie.

Evie is described as being a white girl, around 5ft tall of slim build with strawberry blonde/light brown long hair. She has blue eyes and does wear glasses sometimes.

Investigating officer Sergeant Paul Smith, based at Banbury police station, said: “I am appealing for help in locating Evie.

“We are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

“I would ask that anyone who believes they have seen her, or has information on her whereabouts, to please make contact with Thames Valley Police.

“If you see this Evie, please get in touch with either the police or your family. We just want to make sure you are safe and well.

“Please call the non-emergency number 101 or make a report online using the reference 43210470789.