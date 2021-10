Two boys both 14, have been charged with assault on an emergency worker following an incident in Brent.

At approximately 3.50pm on Monday, 18 October a male PCSO who was on duty in Bridge Road, Wembley was assaulted.

He was not seriously injured and is being provided with welfare support by the Met.

Two teenage boys were subsequently arrested and later charged as above.

They were bailed to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 3 November.