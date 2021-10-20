Terror on the N25 Night bus after man takes bus hostage and stabs two people leaving one seriously inured

Armed Police and dog were called to the incident on Mile End Road outside the underground station at Mile End around 1am on Wednesday morning.

A distressed driver press the panic button to his control room reporting that a man had taken the bus hostage and stabbed two people who are understood to have been passengers on board. Mile End Road was closed in both directions and a crime scene has now been put in place after Police put the area into lockdown.

The shaken driver revealed that two people has been stabbed a number times and one has been left fighting for their lives following the incident.

Officers from British Transport Police, Dog handlers and officers from the met were all scrambled to the incident.

Paramedics from the London ambulance service treated a number of people at the scene for stab injuries. The N25 Spirit of London the buses named in memory of those who lost their lives on 7/7 has now been turned into a crime scene. First aid equipment and blue glove litter the floor and two piles of blood can be seen near the seats by the door. Officers who first attended rended first aid to those involved. The Met Police have been approached for comment