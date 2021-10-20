Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Bermondsey are releasing images of a number of potential witnesses they would like to speak with

Jason Nyarko, aged 26, was fatally stabbed at a music event taking place on Stockholm Road, SE16 on Saturday, 26 June.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “While we have made progress with our investigation we know there are a lot of people who were there that evening who have not yet come forward.

“We know that there may be some reluctance to speak to us because this was an unlicensed music event which took place during Covid. I have a very clear message for anyone worried about this – you will not get in any kind of trouble for attending this rave.

“You might think what you saw or heard that evening is not relevant to us. That is not the case. Any information you have, no matter how insignificant you believe it to be, could prove vital to our investigation.

“You only need to read the words from Jason’s family to see how distraught they are. Think about how your information could help them get justice on behalf of their son and brother.

“If you are pictured in these images, or you know who these people are, please contact us or Crimestoppers as soon as you can.”

Police were called at around 11.45pmon Saturday, 26 June following reports a man had been stabbed inside an industrial unit in Stockholm Road.

Officers attended with London Ambulance Service paramedics. Despite the efforts of the emergency services, Jason was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw, heard or filmed any part of an argument, fight or stabbing in any part of the warehouse.

Jason’s sister Goldie Nyarko said: “It has been extremely difficult to face what has now become our reality and to accept and come to terms with what happened to Jason. To be honest we don’t think we ever will.

“Losing Jason has ripped apart our family, devastated our lives and has left us heartbroken. Words will never be enough to convey how painful each day without our Jason is. Not only was Jason a twin, a brother, a son, an uncle, a cousin and a nephew, he was the one who kept the family strong and together. He was loved by so many and the impact of his death has left so many broken. Twenty-six years of happiness – that’s all we had.

“Even though we will never get Jason back, he deserves justice for what happened to him that evening. We know a lot of people have not come forward and we need those people to do so. Please just do the right thing. Jason went for a night out and never came back home. We never got to say goodbye. Someone chose to senselessly take his life away in the most horrific way.

“If anyone has any information on what took place that evening or witnessed what happened please share this with the police.”

Anyone who was at the event and has information is urged to call the incident room on 020 8721 4205. Footage can be uploaded via https://mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS21S56-PO1

Information can also be provided completely anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.