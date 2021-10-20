A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man who had been found injured in Feltham

Officers were called at 12:04pm on Sunday, 17 October to reports of an injured man at a residential property on Fawns Manor Close in Feltham, Hounslow.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

A man was found at the scene with head injuries, he was taken to hospital where he died on Monday, 18 October.

The deceased has been named as 36-year-old Ion Cernei, who lived in Northolt, but had joint Romanian and Moldavian nationality; his next of kin have been informed.

A 36-year-old man subsequently attended a west London police station and was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Eugeniu Rusnac of Cedar Road, Feltham, Hounslow was subsequently charged with murder following the death of Mr Cernei.

He will appear in custody at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 19 October.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 3200/17OCT. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.