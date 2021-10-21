Two men have been arrested after a 30-year-old man from Baffins, Portsmouth sustained stab wounds to the hand after an attack late yesterday evening. Police received a call shortly after 11.00 pm after reports of a male that a male had been stabbed, on arrival officers discovered the male had received a stab wound to the hand.Crime scene investigators have been seen gathering forensic evidence, along with specialist search teams seen going through overgrowth at the property, in an effort to find the weapon that was used in the attack. A number of officers were also seen leaving the property with evidence bags of items they have recovered from the scene.A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Officers attended and arrested a 24-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, both from Portsmouth, on suspicion of Section 18 Grievous Bodily Harm with intent. They both remain in police custody at this time. ‘We would like to reassure the local community that all parties involved are believed to be known to each other and we don’t believe there to be any wider risk to the public at the current time. ‘Officers remain at the scene today conducting enquiries. Please do come and speak to them if you have any concerns or questions.’
Man rushed to hospital after late night stabbing in Portsmouth
You may also like
The M25 in Surrey is closed in both directions due to an overturned lorry
The M25 in Surrey is closed in both directions between J6 (Godstone) and J7 (M23) due to an overturned lorry which has subsequently caught fire. Fire and...
Met Terror Police called to West Hampsted chemical scare one man has been treated by Paramedics
Police were called to West End Lane, NW6, by London Ambulance Service shortly before 10.30am on Thursday, 2 September to a report of a man taken unwell after...
Fire Rips through Aldershot House leaving family homeless
A fire that started in a bathroom at a property has now left a family homeless after it spread this morning leaving their property severely damaged. Three fire...
Kent Police is appealing for the public’s help in trying to locate a woman reported missing from Folkestone. Sarah Sharp, 33, was last seen in the Walton...
A man has been arrested after officers were threatened with a knife and a shopkeeper was stabbed during a violent robbery in north west London
Police were called at about 1pm on Tuesday, 20 October to reports of a robbery at a shop in Grand Parade, Finchley. The suspect, who was armed with a knife...
A man who led police on a pursuit whilst over the drink drive limit has been jailed
31-year-old Spencer Joseph Morris of Oldham Road, Oldham was arrested on the morning of August 8th following a pursuit with officers on Gors Road, Towyn...
Police woman’s nose catches Isle of Wight Drug dealer
An Isle of Wight Police dog handler who’s claim is to chauffeur around Police dog Chase had a very successfully night in the Isle of Wight. Whilst out on...
Has Isle of Wight Council Been Exposed of Distributing Fake News?
The Isle of Wight council appears to be next in line for distributing fake news after publicly posting on their facebook page that the floating bridge will not...
Search for Adam Beynon from Crawley
Police in West Sussex are looking for a man who has not been seen since mid-May, and may have been in South London. Adam Beynon, 29, was last seen near Crawley...
Yobs Force closure of Poplar Southsea Cafe
A break-in at a popular local café and tea room has forced the business to close for the foreseeable future. Jam & Bowler, at the junction of Albert...
A husband and wife team who admitted supplying cocaine in Wiltshire have been sentenced
Craig Collyer, 31 and Joanne Collyer, 30, both of Westleigh, Warminster, both admitted being concerned in the supply of class A drugs between November 2018 and...
‘I had my dignity ripped from me’ – the words of a brave survivor that were read aloud in court as a judge jailed paedophile David Gallon for abusing two children.
Gallon, also known as David Storey, began abusing one of his victims when she was just 12 years old, subjecting her to multiple sexual assaults. At first she...
A man has been charged with sex offences and a drugs offence in Reading
Roy Coxhead, aged 65, formerly of Erleigh Road in Reading, was charged on Thursday (1/10) with a count each of causing or inciting a child to engage in...
A man has been jailed in connection a series of bin fires in Brighton
Police received multiple reports of bins on fire in central Brighton on Sunday (29 November) and Monday (30 November). Fire crews attended and the fires were...
Appeal to locate missing man from Dartford
Information is sought to help locate a man who has been reported missing from Dartford. Simon Dunn is last known to have been in the Watling Street area...
Police hunt Lewisham sex attacker
Detectives have released images of a man they want to identify in connection with a sexual assault onboard a bus. The victim, a woman in her early 20s...
Fire Crews Tackle Kitchen Fire in Southampton Tower Block
Six crews from St Mary’s, Hightown, Redbridge and Eastleigh attended a residential fire on the ninth floor of a tower block in Southampton. Crews were...
Hampshire Cops blue spark turns green
Police are known as the boys and girls in blue but that isn’t stopping us from going green. Today we can announce that we are driving forward with an...
More than 200 vehicles were stopped and searched and 30 properties visited as part of a national week of action to reduce metal theft and waste.
The Rural Engagement Team and Community Policing Teams have visited 25 scrap metal dealers, 10 vehicle dismantlers, and conducted roadside checks to help raise...
Fire officer shows your never off duty after rescuing four using builders ladder
An off-duty London Fire Brigade officer rescued five people from a first floor flat above a shop following a fire on High Road in Chadwell Heath on Thursday...
Teenager rushed to hospitial after stabbing in East Dulwich
Officers are on scene in LordshipLane EastDulwich after a male was stabbed at approx 4:15pm this afternoon – The teenager has been taken to hospital for...
Man has his face stamped on leaving him with a fractured eye socket and cut to his head
Detectives are appealing for witnesses following an assault that left the victim with a fractured eye socket and a cut to his head. The victim, a 55-year-old...
Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were called to a fire at a block of maisonettes in Brentford
Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were called to a fire at a block of maisonettes on Ealing Road in Brentford. Half of a split-level maisonette on...
Road Rage Knife attack in leafy Sussex Village
Three men have been arrested following an incident in Ninfield. About 8.05pm on Monday 2 March, police received a report of a stabbing following a collision...