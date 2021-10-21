Man rushed to hospital after late night stabbing in Portsmouth

Two men have been arrested after a 30-year-old man from Baffins, Portsmouth sustained stab wounds to the hand after an attack late yesterday evening. Police received a call shortly after 11.00 pm after reports of a male that a male had been stabbed, on arrival officers discovered the male had received a stab wound to the hand. Crime scene investigators have been seen gathering forensic evidence, along with specialist search teams seen going through overgrowth at the property, in an effort to find the weapon that was used in the attack. A number of officers were also seen leaving the property with evidence bags of items they have recovered from the scene. A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Officers attended and arrested a 24-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, both from Portsmouth, on suspicion of Section 18 Grievous Bodily Harm with intent. They both remain in police custody at this time. ‘We would like to reassure the local community that all parties involved are believed to be known to each other and we don’t believe there to be any wider risk to the public at the current time. ‘Officers remain at the scene today conducting enquiries. Please do come and speak to them if you have any concerns or questions.’