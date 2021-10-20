A man has been charged with the murder of a 44-year-old man in Lambeth in July

Arturas Ptickinas 28 of Norwood High Street, SE27, has been charged with the murder of Mauricio ‘Maurice’ Nascimento from Croydon.

Ptickinas is due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, 20 October).

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at approximately 6.55am to New Park Road, SW2 on 12 July. Officers attended and found the body of Mr Nascimento.

A special post-mortem examination held at Greenwich Mortuary gave the provisional cause of death as multiple injuries.

+Three other men have previously been arrested as part of the murder investigation and they have been released with no further action.