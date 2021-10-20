Teenage boy rushed to hospital after Ilford Stabbing

Police were called at 6.26pm on Wednesday, 20 October to report that a teenage boy was found injured in Charter Avenue, Ilford.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service. A 13-year-old boy was taken to hospital with stab injuries. His condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing. At this early stage of the investigation, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 6328/20Oct. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.