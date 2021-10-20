Teenage boy rushed to hospital after Ilford attack

Police were called at 6.26pm on Wednesday, 20 October to report of a teenage boy found injured in Charter Avenue, Ilford.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service. A 13-year-old boy was taken to hospital with injuries. His condition is not believed to be life-threatening. He is believed to have been assaulted.

Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing. At this early stage of the investigation, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 6328/20Oct. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.