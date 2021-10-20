The Met office has issued a Yellow Weather Warning for the area advising
Homes and businesses are likely to be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
Delays and some cancellations to train and bus services are likely
Spray and flooding probably leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
Power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses are likely.
Some very heavy rain will occur during Wednesday evening and night, with 20-30 mm of rain possible in an hour and
locally 60 mm in 2-3 hours. This will lead to surface water flooding particularly if the heaviest rain occurs over larger towns and cities.
Very heavy rain expected to cause surface water flooding overnight
The Met office has issued a Yellow Weather Warning for the area advising
You may also like
WHO IS LOTTOLAND?
HOW DID THIS START-UP REVOLUTIONISE AN INDUSTRY AND WHAT LIES AHEAD FOR THE ‘LOTTO’ LAND OF OPPORTUNITY? Back in 2013, German entrepreneur David...
Driver arrested after Putney Police chase
At approximately 1.30am on Tuesday, 24 August, officers attempted to stop a car after it had failed to stop for police in the Putney area. The subject vehicle...
Fire Crews Called to Tackle 80 Tonnes of Hay ablaze in Bordon
Fire crews from across Hampshire and Surrey are still trying to bring under control 80 tonnes of hay that is a blaze. Crews were called just after 2pm on...
Teenager left with Facial injuries after attack by Group of Men in Southampton
Did you witness an assault against a teenager in Southampton? Police are investigating an assault in Southampton in the early hours of Wednesday (18 October).r...
Police are appealing for people who may have filmed a fatal collision at Thruxton Circuit to contact them. Officers received a report of a serious collision...
Two arrested after A2 Car fire in Gravesend
Police say a Mercedes car that failed to stop for CPT officers was found on fire facing the wrong way on the London-bound slip off the A2 to Henhurst Road...
M3 closed Westbound following serious Collision
The M3 is now fully CLOSED westbound Junction 4 and Junction 5 due to the serious collision btwn J4a and J5. It is understood the police have closed the...
Teenager jailed for 14 second murder of 14-year-old Jaden Moodie
Jaden Moodie was hunted down and struck by a car before being stabbed to death in a frenzied attack in east London. Ayoub Majdouline, 19 , of Wembley, was...
A vehicle was seized and one person was arrested by officers tackling irresponsible drivers in Thanet
During the morning of Friday 26 March 2021, officers from Margate Task Force and Thanet Community Policing Team held road checks in Manston Road, Ramsgate...
Speedway Warriors Back On Trophy Trail
The Isle of Wight ‘Wightlink’ Warriors speedway team return to action at the Andrew Younie Smallbrook Stadium on Thursday (3 May) when they entertain...
Man convicted of Savage attack on Police officer in Leyton
A man who carried out a savage attack on a police officer with a machete after being pulled over for a routine traffic stop has been convicted. Muhammad...
Rachael Ademuyiwa , 15, is #Missing from #Bromley
The teenager has autism and suffers with her mental health. Her family and police are extremely concerned for her wellbeing. Rachael was last seen wearing red...
Concerns for missing Lambeth woman
Brenna Wilson is missing from #Kennington #Lambeth since 2.30pm today (5th December 2019). Police have concerns for her welfare so if seen please do not...
London hospital thrown into lockdown as armed Police called due to a security alert
A hospital has been thrown into Police lockdown a ‘security alert’. Armed police officers from the Met’s SO15 rushed to St Thomas’...
Police are appealing for information to help find a teenager missing from Eastleigh. Harmony Peatroy, aged 14, was last seen when she walked off from the...
Meadowbank Recreation Ground Dorking sealed off as police launch probe after body recovered from river by fire crews
Fire crews from Surrey Fire and Rescue have been sent to Rothes Road in Dorking to assist police after a body was discovered in a stretch of water near...
Man was left losing two front teeth by this man after he was attacked in Cleethorpes
Officers in Humberside want to speak to him as part of an ongoing investigation into an assault outside a bar in High Street, #Cleethorpes, which resulted in a...
Tragically, the driver of the Vauxhall, a 42-year-old man, and front seat passenger of the same vehicle, a 34-year-old woman, both died at the scene
An investigation has been launched following a double fatal collision. Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision which...
Katie Price has been charged and remanded after disqualified driving in West Sussex
Katie Price has been charged with driving without insurance and while disqualified following a car crash on Tuesday, say police. The reality TV star was...
Detectives investigating a rape are re-appealing for assistance in identifying the man shown in CCTV footage
Detectives investigating a rape are re-appealing for assistance in identifying the man shown in CCTV footage. The appeal featured on BBC Crimewatch Roadshow on...
Two found dead in Loughborough
Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of two bodies inside a house in Loughborough last night (Monday 30 April). Officers were called...
Police donation to benefit Tonbridge community allotment
A community allotment in Tonbridge is set to benefit from a police donation of £400.The money will be used to assist a project run by the Listening Ear, an...
Sixteen year old stab victim critical following Palmers Green stabbing
A 16 year old boy was stabbed in Broomfield Park earlier today He had been airlifted to Hospitial by the London air ambulance . He’s said to be in a...
When you pretend to be the police and people wonder why police have bad name
When you pretend to be the police and people wonder why police have bad name.