Very heavy rain expected to cause surface water flooding overnight

The Met office has issued a Yellow Weather Warning for the area advising

Homes and businesses are likely to be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

Delays and some cancellations to train and bus services are likely

Spray and flooding probably leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses are likely.

Some very heavy rain will occur during Wednesday evening and night, with 20-30 mm of rain possible in an hour and

locally 60 mm in 2-3 hours. This will lead to surface water flooding particularly if the heaviest rain occurs over larger towns and cities.