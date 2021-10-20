BREAKING ESSEX KENT LONDON WEATHER

Very heavy rain expected to cause surface water flooding overnight

October 20, 2021
The Met office has issued a Yellow Weather Warning for the area advising
Homes and businesses are likely to be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
Delays and some cancellations to train and bus services are likely
Spray and flooding probably leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
Power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses are likely.
Some very heavy rain will occur during Wednesday evening and night, with 20-30 mm of rain possible in an hour and
locally 60 mm in 2-3 hours. This will lead to surface water flooding particularly if the heaviest rain occurs over larger towns and cities.

