At around 10.40am on Monday 18 October 2021, some of our officers from the Maidstone Task Force were on patrol in #Downswood, where they saw a suspicious blue Vauxhall van and required the driver to stop.
The vehicle did not stop and continued into Otham Lane where it was involved in a collision with a vehicle approaching from the opposite direction.
On checking the rear of the van, our constables located a motorbike they suspected to be stolen. They also seized a quantity of cannabis.
The driver and a passenger, both local men in their 20s, were arrested in connection with theft and possessing Class B drugs with intent to supply.
The former was also detained on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving without insurance, driving without a licence and driving whilst unfit through drugs.
Both men were later released pending further investigation.
Two men in a van have been arrested in #Maidstone with a suspected stolen motorbike in the rear of the vehicle
