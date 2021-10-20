Can you help find missing Omario from Andover?

Can you help find missing Omario, 16, from Andover?

He was last seen in Charlton Road, Andover at 2.30pm yesterday afternoon (19 October) and failed to return home.

Both we and his family are concerned for his welfare and are now asking the public to help find him.

He often travels using buses and he has links to Bournemouth, where we believe he might be.

He is described as:

-5ft 7ins tall

-Short, dark hair

-Slim build

-Wears glasses

-Has a cleft palate and speaks with a slight speech impediment

He was last seen wearing white jeans, a black and white shirt, brown shoes/boots, was carrying a rucksack and had a grey rain jacket with him.

Anyone who has seen him or has information about his whereabouts can call 101, quoting 44210420560.

Please call 999 in an emergency.