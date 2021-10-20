Officers investigating the discovery of a body in the English Channel are appealing for information to help identify the person.

The body was found around 46 miles off the coast of Salcombe, Devon, and was brought to Southampton by a vessel on September 23.

The person was wearing a ZCCO full black wetsuit, with Slinx shoes and gloves.

From a post mortem, we believe the person is white, male, between 20 and 40 years old, around 5ft 9ins tall, with size 9 feet and dark hair on their legs and arms. There are no tattoos, scars or marks that we have identified.

Police are not treating the death as suspicious at this time, but it is unexplained, and investigating officers are keen to speak with anyone who may be able to assist with identifying the person.

DI Howard Broadribb said: “We are working hard to understand who this person is and the exact circumstances of their death.

“I am sure that this person will have family and friends who have been extremely upset by their disappearance, and it is important to us to be able to locate them.

“The body was recovered by a vessel around 46 miles off the coast of Salcombe, Devon, in the English Channel.

“The person was wearing a black ZCCO wetsuit with a diagonal zip across the chest, black divers gloves marked with the name Slinx, and black divers socks and rubber-soled shoes, also marked Slinx.

“We are keeping an open mind as to where this person could be from, including being from a European country.

“We know from our initial enquiries that this is not one of the divers who had gone diving at HMS Scylla off the coast of Cornwall around one month ago.

“If a friend or family member, who was a keen diver or water sport enthusiast, is missing, then we want to hear from you as we continue our investigation.

“You can call 101, asking to speak with Hampshire Constabulary and quoting the reference 44210383426, or you can send a message to us online by going to https://orlo.uk/xd8wx and using the same reference number.”