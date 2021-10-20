A serving Portsmouth Police Officer – specially trained in domestic abuse – has been found guilty of gross misconduct after manipulating a ‘highly-vulnerable’ female victim.

The male Portsmouth PC – who we are legally banned from naming – has yet to be sacked from the force after asking the vulnerable young domestic abuse victim – whose case he had been assigned to – out for cocktails, attempting to kiss her intimately and bombarding her with text messages and phone calls.

A police misconduct panel this afternoon ruled he ‘disproportionately abused his status’ to seek a ‘sexual or improper emotional relationship’ with the woman, a domestic abuse victim.

The officer had sent the woman 60 WhatsApp messages, 12 of which whilst he was actually on duty – and even signing some off with ‘x’ kisses and used ‘winking-face emojis’.

Today the panel, sitting at Hampshire police headquarters in Eastleigh, found five charges against him proved.

Despite this, the panel – comprising a barrister, lay member and serving Hampshire detective superintendent – ordered he must not be named by the media.

As previously reported Officer A was assigned to the traumatised woman’s case after she had been a victim of domestic abuse but invited her to his flat claiming he would give her an ‘update on the case’.

While she was there he invited her to go out for cocktails, the panel heard last week. He also kissed her on the cheek and hugged her outside court.

In a police-recorded video played in evidence, the woman – declared ‘credible and honest’ by the panel – said, “I don’t trust police officers anymore.”

She said she worries about calling the police now and added she is scared ‘especially around male police officers.

Finding Officer A guilty of gross misconduct, panel chairman Sarah Gaunt said, “Officer A not only failed to maintain an appropriate boundary but did so in order to pursue a sexual or improper emotional relationship.”

Ms Gaunt added, “The officer was not only unprofessional, over-friendly and inappropriate but further was pursuing a sexual or improper emotional relationship in breach of the NPCC guidance.

“Female A was a vulnerable individual and Officer A was in a position of responsibility in relation to her.”

The hearing was told Officer A had even been previously warned by a colleague not to use his personal phone to contact the victim.

He rang her nine times outside of working hours – and made 23 calls from his work phone, 17 of those also outside working hours.

Perverting the course of justice, Officer A even deleted messages between himself and the woman in a bid to ‘conceal’ the contact.

Detective Sergeant Nick Milburn, representing Officer A, said he admitted his ‘behaviour was unacceptable’ but had an ‘unblemished record.

Victoria von Wachter, who presented the case, said Officer A showed ‘blatant disregard for the standards and risked causing community trust to ‘erode’.

He faces either a final written warning or dismissal. The panel will announce its decision tomorrow.