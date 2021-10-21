M23 Remains closed in both directions after serious crash and flooding

Witnesses are sought to a collision between a car and a motorcycle on the M23 southbound this evening (Wednesday 20 October).

The male rider has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following the incident, which occurred near Pease Pottage about 9.10pm. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Anyone who saw what happened or captured the incident on dashcam is urged to email [email protected]sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Op Maywood.

In the meantime, due to the adverse weather conditions, the M23 has been closed in both directions between Crawley and Pease Pottage.

The closure is likely to remain in place for some hours and motorists are advised to seek alternative routes. Highways workers are on scene.