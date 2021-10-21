Investigators have released CCTV images following a report cash was stolen from a car in West Malling

The incident happened near the High Street at around midday on Tuesday 21 September 2021.

It is alleged two men approached a man in his 60s and distracted him while they stole a quantity of cash from his parked car.

Officers are now able to release images of two people they believe could help with their enquiries.

Investigating officer, PC Joshua Littley, said: ‘We have been making enquiries in the area including the examination of CCTV footage and are now able to release these images.

‘While the men are wearing face masks which hide their features, one of them has shorts and distinctive red trainers and it is hoped somebody recognises one or both of them and calls the appeal line.’

Anybody with information that may assist the investigation is urged to call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting crime reference number 46/185206/21

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using the anonymous online form on their website.