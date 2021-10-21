Police are investigating following a fatal shooting in Brixton.

At around 6.25am on Thursday, 21 October, police were alerted by staff at a south London hospital after a man in his 20s was admitted suffering gunshot injuries.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, he died later this afternoon.

It is believed the man sustained his injuries following a shooting in the vicinity of Belinda Road, SW9 shortly after 6am

A crime scene remains in place.

No arrests have been made and enquiries into the circumstances continue.

Additional officers will be patrolling in and around the area and anyone with concerns is asked to speak to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 1151/21Oct.

You can also provide information to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.