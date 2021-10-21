Fire crews scrambled to Red Funnel Ferries “Red Osprey” after a fire breaks out in the Galley

A number of emergency services from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire Service were called to tackle a blaze that had broken out on board the “Red Osprey” at Red Funnel terminal in Southampton today after a fire broke out in the galley area of the vessel as it was entering into the dock.

All staff and passengers on board are understood to be safe. The master onboard alerted the fire service just after 3.20pm on Friday as the ship was about to come aside at the Southampton terminal.

All passengers and crew on board have been made to don lifejackets. The fire is understood to be contained in the galley and the crew onboard have active the fire suppression system.

Six fire engines, five specials and seven fire officers have been scrambled to the scene of the 93 metre Ferry at Red Funnel’s terminal in Southampton near Kutis on the Royal Pier on the Town Quay.

A spokesperson for Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said the crews are waiting for the vessel to dock.