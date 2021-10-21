Detectives from the Met’s Serious Collison Investigation Unit (SCIU) are appealing for information and witnesses after a fatal collision in Sidcup

Officers were called at 8.10pm on Wednesday, 20 October to reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Maidstone Road, Sidcup.

Officers attended along with medics from the London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance.

A man in his mid 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased is believed to originally be from Romania. Officers are working to confirm his identity and inform his next of kin.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Witnesses or anyone with other information is asked to call detectives from the SCIU directly on 0208 285 1574 or to call police on 101.

Please quote CAD 7181/20OCT.

Information can be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting the Crimestoppers website.