Police were called at 2.32pm on Thursday, 21 October to reports of an assault on Garratt Lane, SW18.

Officers attended and found a man suffering from a stab injury. He was taken by the London Ambulance Service to a south London hospital; we await an update on his condition.

At this early stage, there have been no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 4165/21Oct