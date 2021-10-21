Police make arrest after man is raped In Gillingham

An arrest has been made by officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate as part of an investigation into the reported rape of a man in Gillingham.

Kent Police received a report that a sexual offence had taken place at around 1.30am on Wednesday 20 October 2021 on a walkway between Marlborough Road and Longhill Avenue.

A 45-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested the following day in connection with the incident and was taken into custody.

Officers remain in the area as part of their enquiries into the rape.

Witnesses are being sought and anyone with information regarding the incident should contact Kent Police on 01634 792209 quoting 46/211097/21.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form available at Independent UK charity taking crime information anonymously | Crimestoppers (crimestoppers-uk.org)