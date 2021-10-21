Man dies in East Grinstead Police chase

A man has sadly died after a silver Volkswagen Caddy collided with a tree in Kipling Way, East Grinstead, about 12.05am on Thursday 21 October.

The vehicle contained five men, all from East Grinstead.

The 27-year-old driver was tragically pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers aged 31 and 28 sustained serious injuries, and a further two passengers aged 31 and 30 sustained minor injuries.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of a police car; as such, the matter has been referred to the IOPC for investigation.

In the meantime, police are urging anyone with any information or dash cam footage to email [email protected]sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Herald.