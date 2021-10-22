Detectives are appealing for information to identify a driver who assisted a man he found injured on the side of a road

On Wednesday, 1 September, a 41-year-old man attended St Aldates Police Station in Oxford where he told officers that he was the victim of modern slavery offences alleged to have been committed in London.

He reported that on Tuesday, 31 August he had been beaten with a baseball bat and dumped on the side of a road by a man who had been exploiting him.

The following day, he managed to flag down a passing motorist who dropped him off close to St Aldates station at around 1.43pm.

As part of their enquiries, officers are keen to identify the driver of the car who assisted the victim.

The driver is believed to be a black male with a white Mercedes.

The victim is unable to identify where he was picked up from but it is believed to have been at some point along the A40 between Wheatley and Oxford city centre.

Detective Constable Alex McGregor, who is leading the investigation, said: “The driver of the Mercedes provided much-needed help to the victim in this case and he is extremely grateful that he dropped him off close to a place of safety.

“We need to identify the driver and speak to him about the incident to progress our investigation and would urge him to come forward.

“The victim is white with short/shaven hair, does not speak English and was wearing dark Puma tracksuit bottoms, white trainers, a black jacket with grey sleeves and a white and yellow tie dye hoody.

“If you think you were the driver, please contact the Met Police on 101 giving the reference CAD2678/21. Any information will be treated in strict confidence.”