Can you help us find missing Stephen Waring, 58, from Portsmouth?

Stephen was last seen on Friday, October 15 at his home address in Eastern Road.

He was reported missing yesterday (October 18) and has not been seen or heard from since.

We and his family are extremely concerned for his welfare, so we are now asking the public to help us find him.

He is described as:

-White

-Grey hair

-Around 5ft 7ins tall

-Slim build

-Pale complexion

-Uses a walking stick

It is believed he may be in Buxton, Derbyshire or elsewhere in that county.

Stephen may appear disorientated so if you see him, please call us on 999 immediately.

Anyone with information can also contact us on the number above, quoting reference number 44210418372.