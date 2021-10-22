Police launch manhunt for Hatfield prison absconder South Yorkshire Police are appealing to the public to help find Nasir Ali who absconded from HMP Hatfield

He was released on temporary license between 8:30am on Monday 18 October and 3:00pm on Wednesday 20 October.

Ali, 42, reportedly failed to return to the prison on Tuesday 19 October and breached his license requirements as a result.

Ali is Asian, slim and has a shaved head. He has links to Sheffield as well as Leeds and Manchester.

He was imprisoned for an undetermined amount of time for conspiring to murder somebody as well as his firearms offences in 2009.

If you see Ali, no not approach him. Call 999 immediately. If you know of his whereabouts, please call 101 or use SYP’s live chat or online portal. The incident number to quote is 909 of 20 October.