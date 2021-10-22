Suspected Gas explosion blows out windows of Portsmouth Home as major incident is declared

Six fire engines and USAR Team have been mobile been mobilised to a property in Portsmouth following reports of the windows being blown out and neighbouring properties being rocked by a large explosion.

Emergency services were scrambled to Nelson Avenue in the Stamshaw area of Portsmouth at around 2pm on Friday afternoon. Police have put in cordons at both ends of the road and the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air ambulance have also been called to the scene. It is understood that person have been reported and unaccounted for

Hampshire fire has said that Firefighters from Cosham, Portchester, Southsea, Havant and Emsworth are currently at the scene in Nelson Avenue, Portsmouth.

More to follow