A Horsham woman who harassed a teenage boy with whom she became infatuated whilst she was a teaching assistant at a school where he was a pupil, has been sent to prison

Fatinah Hossain, 25, of Dutchells Copse, Horsham, appeared at Brighton Crown Court on Thursday 21 October, and pleaded guilty to one count of perverting the course of justice and one count of sexual activity with the boy while in a position of trust.

She was sentenced to five years and four months in prison. She will be a Registered Sex Offender indefinitely and will be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 10 years after she is released from prison.

She has also been issued with a Restraining Order to last indefinitely, prohibiting her from any contact with the initial victim and several other people, and from entering specified areas of Horsham.

His Honourable Judge Gold told Hossain that she “embarked on quite a remarkable campaign of harassment” which was “relentless, wide-ranging and malicious” following the “persistent nature of penetrative (sexual) activity over time”.

The prosecution, authorised by the CPS, followed an investigation by detectives from the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit.

Detective Constable Leigh Rankin said: “Hossain was first arrested in June 2020 following a report that she had groomed and had sex with a 14-year-old boy from a school in Horsham where she was working as a study supervisor/cover teacher. A sexual relationship continued for several months during which she continued to manipulate the boy’s emotions, including claiming that she was pregnant after he had tried to end the relationship.

“Hossain was initially released on bail for further investigation. Following this the victim, his family and friends suffered a prolonged and complex campaign of behaviour against them in an attempt to derail the investigation and avoid justice.

“Using fake social media accounts Hossain attempted to manipulate other children, with threats being made against at least one other child should they speak to the police. Through fake names she made significant threats of harm to the boy and his family and said she’d pay him to “drop the charges”.

“Hossain was charged with offences in October 2020 and was bailed by Magistrates. She then created a number of fake social media accounts using different names including that of a 14-year-old girl. Using this particular account, she fabricated messages between her and an adult family member of the boy.

“She then used these fake accounts in an attempt to have the family member lose his job. She then went on to make multiple false reports to the police from further false accounts in attempt to get the adult family member arrested.

“Hossain continued to attempt to make false reports to police until March 2021, when evidence was received to show that all the allegations against the family were falsified by her. This led to her being further charged and remanded until she was convicted.

“This was a prolonged and distressing campaign and we are glad that justice has now been done for the boy and the several other people who became entrapped in Hossain’s web of lies and manipulation.”