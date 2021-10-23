Triple Stabbing in sleepy seaside town of Lymington

Armed Police Officers and Parademic were all called to the High Street in Lymington in the early hours of Saturday after a report of three people being stabbed near to the Royal British Legion.

One man is understood to be a pretty bad way after it’s reported that two young people attacked the man and he was stabbed. Two others remain in acritical condition. Nine Police cars a riot van and armed officers could be seen in the town as it was thrown into lockdown. A large crime scene remains this morning as Police continue with their investigation as many awake sadden by the events of last night.

One man is understood to have been arrested by Police and remains in custody.

Hampshire Police has been contacted for comment on the incident but has yet to make any statement.

More to follow