A woman in her 20’s has been stabbed in an overnight attack in Canterbury

Investigators have made an arrest following a serious assault in Canterbury.

Kent Police was called at 2.52am on Saturday 23 October 2021 to reports of an altercation on Victoria Row, Canterbury.

During the incident, it is alleged a woman in her 20’s was assaulted and sustained an injury consistent with a stab wound. She was conveyed to a London hospital where she remains in a stable condition.

A teenage boy has since been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and is currently in police custody.

Detectives are investigating the incident and are appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage which may assist, to call 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/212847/21.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or by using the anonymous form at crimestoppers-uk.org