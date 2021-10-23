There are currently severe delays on the M20 near Folkestone due to ongoing issues at the Channel Tunnel.

An investigation into a ‘technical incident’ in the Eurotunnel has resulted in delays of over an hour for traffic heading for the terminal wishing to exit at J11a.

The eastbound entry slip at Westenhanger has been closed due to the build-up of queues on the main carriageway.

According to Eurotunnel, the delays have been caused by a ‘technical incident’ at the Channel Tunnel, which is currently being investigated.

Passengers for the Eurotunnel are facing delays of approximately four hours to their booked times.