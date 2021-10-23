Chef narrowly escapes death after pantograph smashes glass roof on Eurostar train causes hours of delays for thousands

A chef on board a Eurostar train narrowly escaped being killed today after a Eurostar passenger train ripped out 400 metres of overhead cabling whilst on route to France we can reveal.

A shaken work was nearly killed after the pantograph got caught and was ripped off and smashed through the roof of the restaurant car onboard revealed a Eurostar staff member who asked not to be named. They have had to send down emergency teams to earth the damaged cable and carry out emergency works to fix the damage the bloke involved is lucky to be alive.

Thousands of people have faced lengthy delays at both sides of the channel. There are currently six hours delays and these are likely to remain for some time the source said

An emergency rescue train had to be sent down to rescue those trapped onboard that caused the damage and an investigation has been launched.

Eurostar have been approached comment