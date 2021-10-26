Detectives are today continuing their enquiries into the deaths of two teenage boys in Brentwood

The boys sadly died as a result of injuries they sustained during a disturbance in Regency Court at about 1.30am on Sunday morning. They have been named locally as Charlie and Frankie. This is the first pictures of the pair who are understood to have stabbed.

Eight men remain in custody and are being questioned on suspicion of murder.

They are:

A 19-year-old man from Grays

A 21-year-old man from South Ockendon

A 20-year-old man from Grays

A 20-year-old man from South Ockendon

A 19-year-old man from Grays

A 20-year-old man from Grays

A 49-year-old man from Grays

A 40-year-old man from Brentwood

Forensic post-mortem examinations will be carried out on the two boys in the coming days and we will await those results before confirming their ages, identities and the cause of their death.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Truss, said: “Our team is continuing to investigate the circumstances which led to two teenage boys sadly losing their lives in Brentwood in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“At the moment, we are exploring numerous lines of enquiry which include assessing hours of CCTV which show the area in question.

“We also have specially trained family liaison officers in place who are continuing to support the boys’ families.

“I am also echoing an appeal for anyone who was in the Crown Street area of Brentwood between 10pm on Saturday and 5am on Sunday morning to come forward and speak to us if they have not already done so.”

A visible policing presence will continue in Brentwood over the coming days.

Anyone with information on the incident should call us on 101 and cite incident 125 of October 24.

Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or going to https://crimestoppers-uk.org.