On 23 October police received reports of a group of males who were seen armed with weapons in the #Putney area.

Police also received two unconfirmed reports of potentially linked robberies in #Mitcham.

Additional officers were deployed in and around the local areas to provide reassurance and a section 60 order was put in place covering the Boroughs of #Merton and #Wandsworth overnight.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 and quote CAD 4506/23Oct.