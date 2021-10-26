Dagenham Argos in Police lockdown after Teen scooter stabbing

An Argos store was thrown into Police lockdown on Monday evening after a teenager was brutally stabbed. Staff at the store attempted to render first aid after the victim was stabbed. Police with an AED and first aid kits rushed into the store that was full of shocked customers at the time of the attack on the Maryland Retail Park on Ripple Roa din Dagenham

A teenager was rushed to hospital with a knife injury. Scene of crime officers have spent until the early hours combing the scene for clues.

A large number of evidence bags were removed and an electric scooter was also placed into a Police van after SOCO officers examined it and took fingerprint lifts from the main front door of the store. The Met Police have been approached for further comment