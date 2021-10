Police were called to Merrielands Crescent, Dagenham, at 5.45pm on Monday, 25 October by London Ambulance Service to reports of stabbing.

Officers attended.

A 16-year-old boy was found with stab wounds.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to the hospital.

His condition is not life-threatening or life-changing.

There have been no arrests. A crime scene has been put in place.

Enquiries continue.