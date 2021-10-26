Firefighters tackled a fire at a house on Rosecroft Close in Orpington on Saturday evening

Most of the first floor and part of the external facia of the semi-detached house were damaged by the fire. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade’s fire investigators believe the fire was accidental and involved a lithium-ion battery.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Batteries can present a fire risk if they’re over-charged, short circuited, submerged in water or damaged, so it’s really important to protect them against being damaged and charge them safely.

“Unplug devices once they have finished charging and always make sure you use the right charger for your device.”

The Brigade was called at 5.15pm and the fire was under control by 6.36pm . Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Orpington and Sidcup fire stations were at the scene.

Firefighters’ battery safety tips