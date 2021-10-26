Detectives in Sussex are investigating a number of reports of women being injected while on nights out during the past week
You may also like
ATM Raiders jailed for a total of 30 Years after £1.5 million of damage cash theft
A gang of five men have been jailed for conspiracy to commit burglary and robbery for a combined total of more than 30 years. Jason Mobey, Jimmy Shea and Les...
Multi Agency Search on cycle track in West Wight proved false alarm
A multi-agency search in very dark, difficult conditions involving the Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue service, Two coastguards search and rescue teams from...
Top Cop now in charge of Terrorism
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon has been appointed as the new Senior National Coordinator (SNC) for counter terrorism policing. DAC Haydon was...
Three stabbed in Westend Knife attack
Detectives are appealing for witnesses after three men suffered stab and slash injuries during an assault in the West End. Police were called at approximately...
Bournemouth University in Police lock down
#Bournemouth University is currently on lockdown. Everyone’s been told to stay inside. Police have yet to give details of exactly what’s happened...
Met police officers arrested 40 people suspected of online child abuse
Met police officers have arrested nearly 40 people suspected of online child abuse offenders and protected more than 130 children during a week of action...
First Pictures from scene of after baby falls from height in East London
Police called at just before 7pm on Monday evening to East India Dock Road #Poplar #E14 to reports of a child fallen from the eighth floor of residential...
London Gang Network given 35 years Jail for Kilo of Class A Drugs
London gang responsible for bringing more than a kilo of Class A drugs into Aldershot has been jailed for a total of 35 years. The so-called “Smithy Syndicate”...
Breaking Tower Bridge closed due to Police incident
The City of London Police has closed Tower Bridge due to a Police incident. The bridge is currently closed whilst they deal with an incident involving a man...
Gamble Pays off for Portsmouth Summer Show
It’s always a gamble when you hold an outside event but luckily the weather was on the side of the organisers – well mostly – for the Portsmouth Summer...
Two London dealers caught with class A drugs in Margate have been jailed. Barrington Laing and Shaun Prendergast admitted to a charge of possessing heroin with...
Kent Police is appealing for witnesses following a collision which left a pedestrian seriously injured. Officers were called to scene, in London Road, Teynham...
Man who seriously injured police officers during collision jailed
A lorry driver who ignored a lane closure before smashing into the back of a stationary police car on the A1, leaving two of our officers with serious...
Kamil Lesiak sentenced to 18 years in prison for kidnap, rape and assault of man in Bootle in 2015
Police can confirm that a fourth person has been sentenced in connection with the kidnap, rape and assault of a man in Bootle in 2015. In March, 25-year-old...
Two arrested after drug raid in Rye
Two people have been arrested after police executed a drugs warrant at a house in Beckley, near Rye. Officers attended the address, in Main Street, on...
A serving Met officer has been charged with a criminal offence
A serving Met officer has been charged with a criminal offence. PC Sebastian Payne, who is attached to the South West Command Unit, was charged on Tuesday, 6...
Four fire appliances and around 25 firefighters were called to a fire at a derelict pub on Woolwich Road in Greenwich. Part of the ground floor was damaged by...
An investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Sheffield in the early hours of Saturday
Emergency services were called to Fretson Green at 12.34am on Saturday 17th April 20201 after reports that a 32-year-old man had been seriously injured. The...
First picture of NHS worker who murdered her two year old daughter
Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Homicide) have named the woman and child found dead in west London. They were identified as Shiwangi...
A suspect has been arrested following two reported assaults in Dover
Kent Police was called at 12.10am on Thursday 8 July 2021 following a report of an altercation in London Road. Officers attended and it was reported that a man...
Three teens remanded after Welling Robbery
Police say three teenagers have been charged with robbery and remanded after a boy of 13 was allegedly assaulted and had his phone stolen outside McDonald’s on...
Police are appealing for information after a woman sadly died following a collision on the M60. Shortly before 8am on Tuesday 18 May 2021, police were called...
Who says good parenting is a thing of the past
A Dad walking with a black bag and his daughter no older than 10 with a litter picker, going around collecting the rubbish that people carelessly chuck on the...