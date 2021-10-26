Met Police Dog Handler crushed by Armed response vehicle during robbery operation in Mitcham

On Tuesday, 26 October at 9.58am officers from the Met’s South West Command executed an anti-robbery operation in Mitcham.

An authorised pursuit of a vehicle was undertaken after it failed to stop for police when requested. The suspect vehicle came to a stop and the occupants fled on foot at Rowan Road, SW16.

Following a foot chase, five males were arrested on suspicion of robbery, theft of motor vehicle and possession of an offensive weapon[s].

In addition to weapons, stolen property was also recovered.

Enquiries continue.

During the operation a police officer was injured in a traffic collision involving a police vehicle. The injured officer was taken to the hospital for treatment to injuries that are not life-threatening.

We are aware of video footage relating to this incident circulating on social media and ask that this footage is not shared further to avoid compromising the ongoing investigation.