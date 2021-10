A man has died following a collision in Colchester.

Sadly , the driver of the vehicle died at the scene

The road was closed while we investigated.

Police need anyone who has any CCTV or dash cam footage to contact us.

If you have any information you can submit a report online at https://www.essex. police .uk or use the ‘Live Chat’ button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Please quote incident 1001 of 25 October.

You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.