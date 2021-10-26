A man has died following a collision in Colchester.
Undercover cop rides bicycle to catch drivers overtaking cyclists illegally
An undercover police officer has been riding a camera-equipped bicycle on a road that claimed the life of a cyclist recently, in a bid to catch dangerous...
The owner has said that as Bella is a minature bull terrier, she can be mistaken for a puppy
A 16 month old miniature bull terrier has gone missing in Gravesend. Bella disappeared last night and the owner is distraught. The owner has said that as Bella...
Winchester Woman jailed after stealing from Vulnerable adults
Jane Raymond, 48, of Firmstone Road in Winchester has been sentenced to 14 months in prison at Winchester Crown Court on Friday after she stole money from...
A former Metropolitan Police sergeant has been convicted of stealing from the dead
A former Metropolitan Police sergeant has been convicted of theft offences. Graeme Williams, 66, of Morpeth Avenue, Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, was found...
Investigators are issuing an appeal after a teenager was robbed in Gravesend
At around 4.30pm on Thursday 4 March 2021, a 15-year-old boy was walking in St Aidan’s Way when he was approached by a group of 10 teenagers. It is...
Arson Probe Launched after Wheelie Bin Fire Spreads to Epsom Playhouse
A joint investigation has been launched by Surrey Fire and Surrey Police after a wheelie that is understood to have been set on fire deliberately spread to the...
Body of missing man found in River Stour
Officers from Kent Police are no longer appealing for information to locate Yugal Limbu, who was reported missing from the Ashford area. Sadly at around 4.30pm...
Travellers have set up camp opposite the Holiday Inn in Portsmouth this afternoon. Locals who normally use the area are being advised to be on their guard as...
Two Pensioners Mowed Down in Hayling Island
Two pensioners have been seriously injured after being mowed down by a car on Church Road, Hayling Island this evening.
Joyful Jams receive pivotal funding to continue exceptional community work
The Point is delighted to announce that Joyful Jams’s community interest project Creative Minds, led by Louisa White, has become the recipient of £50,000 in...
Missing Kent Woman May be on the Isle of Wight
Kent Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding a 59-year-old woman who has been reported missing from her home in Petham, near Canterbury. Janet...
How the latest Terror attack unfolded as three are dead one left serious in London Bridge Terror attack
The incident began just before 2pm on Friday afternoon when the attacker, who was all dressed in black, began randomly lashing out at people with two knives...
Two suspected robbers have been charged after a delivery driver was targeted near Longfield
On Monday 14 September 2020, patrols were called to Well Field in Hartley where a man alleged he had been assaulted and his van stolen. The vehicle was...
Emergency crews called to West Wickham Head on Collision
Emergency services have been dealing with a head-on crash on Glebe Way between Silver Lane and Coney Hall roundabout which happened around 8:55am this morning...
David Jankovic, 23, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving
A woman who died following a road traffic collision in Colchester in August has been described as a ‘rare and kind soul’.Linda Franklin, 39...
Appeal to find missing Andover Woman Jayne Travell
Police and family are seeking the publics help to find Jayne who has been missing since Tuesday morning (23/07/19) from Andover, Hampshire. Jayne mother to...
Fire crews called to tackle vehicle ablaze on the M25 motorway following a collision near Godstone
Three fire crews from Surrey Fire and rescue service have been called to a vehicle ablaze on the busy M25 between junction 7 and junction 6 on Friday morning...
Multi Vehicle Collision in Newport Isle of Wight
Emergency services have been called to a multi-vehicle collision on Medina Way, Newport this afternoon. Rush Hour traffic in the area is building More to...
Vehicle leaves the road in Brambridge collision
Emergency services are currently dealing with a collision involving two vehicles on Highbridge Road in Brambridge. A black Skoda Fabia Estate has been involved...
Detectives have released a series of images of people sought in connection with violence and disorder at the Euro 2020 final
Following the match on Sunday, 11 July, officers began the painstaking process of reviewing hundreds of hours of CCTV and body worn video content from Wembley...
Three men who transported firearms and drugs via Eurotunnel jailed for a total of 40 Year
Three men who conspired to transport firearms and drugs into the UK via Eurotunnel have been sentenced to a total of 40 years. On Friday 17 May at Woolwich...
M27 motorway closed westbound following Police led incident
The M27 in Hampshire is closed westbound between J3 (near Southampton) and J2 due to a Police-led incident. Highways England Traffic Officers and Area Team...
Suspects sought in Dartford robbery investigation
CCTV images have been released as officers investigate a robbery in Dartford. The victim, a man in his late teens, was in his car in Burroughs Drive just after...
First Picture of ‘Good Samaritan ‘ Pensioner batted to death with her own walking stick in Crawley Down
Pictured is Sandy Seagrove also known as Prince who was bludgeoned to death with her own walking stick as she heroically tried to save a murder victim after...