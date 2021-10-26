BREAKING Colchester ESSEX

A man has died following a collision in Colchester.

October 26, 2021
1 Min Read
Officers were called to reports of a collision in Brook Street at around 5.40pm yesterday (Monday 26 October).

Sadly, the driver of the vehicle died at the scene.
The road was closed while we investigated.
Police need anyone who has any CCTV or dash cam footage to contact us.
If you have any information you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the ‘Live Chat’ button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
Please quote incident 1001 of 25 October.
You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
 
