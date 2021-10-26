It follows the proactive stop of a vehicle and several seizures executed in Canvey and Benfleet over the weekend (from Friday 22 October).
Officers and detectives from Castle Point’s Operation Falcon team, a team of officers dedicated to tackling crime across the district, Castle Point CID and our Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are working on the investigation.
Jon-joe Bull, 28, of Haven Close, Canvey, has now been charged with four counts of possession of a prohibited firearm and one count of possession of ammunition.
He appeared at Southend Magistrates’ Court yesterday, Monday 25 October, and was remanded in custody in prison.
He will next appear at Basildon Crown Court on 22 November.
Three men and a woman also arrested on suspicion of drug and firearm offences have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
A man has been charged with firearm offences as part of an investigation in the south of the county
It follows the proactive stop of a vehicle and several seizures executed in Canvey and Benfleet over the weekend (from Friday 22 October).
You may also like
Man arrested after explosion in Malvern
A man suspected of causing an explosion which led to people being evacuated from their homes has been arrested. No-one was injured in the blast, which officers...
South Wales Police said it found no evidence of excessive force or misconduct but has referred itself to the police watchdog
Smoke bombs have been thrown at the police at Cardiff Bay Police Station as hundreds protest over the death of 24-year-old Mohamud Mohammed Hassan over claims...
Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them following an incident in Milton Keynes in which three teenagers were threatened with a firearm. The incident...
Volunteers donate £303,336 worth of time to Citizens’ Advice Gosport
Citizens’ Advice Gosport is highlighting the contribution made to the service by its 58 volunteers. It has calculated that the volunteers have given £303,336...
Ten Firefighters tackled a blaze involving three cars and apropane gas cylinder that broke out on a Farm in Sherfield English near Romsey last night. Fire...
A Swindon man, who led a drugs network in Swindon, has been sentenced for his part played in the drug dealing gang
Kyle Rigley, aged 28, originally from Swindon, pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs at a hearing at Swindon Crown Court in May 2019. He was...
Tributes paid to Police Community Support Officer who died off-duty of COVID19
It is with great sadness that Northumbria Police have confirmed a serving Police Community Support Officer has died. Graham Wesley Dinning, who was known to...
Vets hail decisive Government proposals to crack down on illegal puppy imports
The measures, which form part of Defra’s Action Plan on Animal Welfare and have been set out for consultation today, will raise the minimum age for importing a...
The UK has imposed an immediate ban on all visitors from Denmark amid concerns over a new coronavirus strain that has spread to humans from mink
UK nationals or residents will be able to return to Britain from Denmark – but will have to isolate along with all members of their household for 14...
Police are appealing for information to help trace two missing Fareham teenagers
Logan Austin and Nasser Mian, both aged 15, have been missing from the Fareham area since the early hours of Saturday, March 25. Logan and Nasser do not have...
Detectives investigating death of woman after Orpington house fire
Detectives investigating death of woman after Orpington house fire. Police were called to an address in Cray Avenue at 11.15pm on Monday, 28 May to assist the...
Investigators are appealing for witnesses following a collision involving a car and a cyclist in Halstead
The incident happened on Thursday 23 September 2021 in Watercroft Road, as a man in his 70s was riding his bike towards Knockholt railway station. At around...
Kent Police is appealing for information into the whereabouts of a woman reported missing from the Hadlow area of Tonbridge
Kent Police is appealing for information into the whereabouts of a woman reported missing from the Hadlow area of Tonbridge. Mia Shipwash, 36, was last seen at...
Search for missing Cocker Spaniel after he jumps from moving car in Chandlers Ford
A family and search party are out in force in the Chandlers Ford and Ampfield area this evening in the hope to locate their beloved pet, Lost near to the A3090...
Police closed A31 in New Forest following serious incident
The A31 westbound between M27 and A338 near Ringwood is closed due to an incident being led by Hampshire Police. The eastbound carriage way is unaffected. More...
New campaign wants you to raise funds for abuse victims by ditching the razor
Intro text we refine our methods of responsive web design, we’ve increasingly focused on measure and its relationship to how people read. Strech lining hemline...
Police are investigating after a man has damaged more than 100 vehicles in Queens Road, Buckland this morning (July 10). It is believed the man ran along the...
Fire crews from Gosport and Fareham have been called to a property in the Bridgemary area of Gosport this evening. Three fire appliances attended the ...
Police are searching for a man who has gone missing from Belper
Daniel Smith (49) was reported missing by his family earlier today.It is thought he is wearing dark clothing and maybe carrying a rucksack.Anyone who has seen...
Detectives investigating a double attempted murder in Crawley are appealing for witnesses
Police were called around 7.40pm on Friday (October 22) to reports of a man in possession of a weapon. As officers attended the scene in Horsham Road, two...
Cranbrook Horror crash leaves three with life changing injuries
A serious head on collision in Gills Green near Cranbrook is being investigated by Kent Police this evening. Emergency services were called to the Hawkhurst...
Police declare major incident and a risk to life after flash flooding has hit Charlie Browns in Wanstead leaving many trapped in deep water
Police have declared a major incident and have called in all emergency services after a number of families with children are trapped in what is understood to...