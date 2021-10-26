A man has been charged with firearm offences as part of an investigation in the south of the county

It follows the proactive stop of a vehicle and several seizures executed in Canvey and Benfleet over the weekend (from Friday 22 October).

Officers and detectives from Castle Point’s Operation Falcon team, a team of officers dedicated to tackling crime across the district, Castle Point CID and our Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are working on the investigation.

Jon-joe Bull, 28, of Haven Close, Canvey, has now been charged with four counts of possession of a prohibited firearm and one count of possession of ammunition.

He appeared at Southend Magistrates’ Court yesterday, Monday 25 October, and was remanded in custody in prison.

He will next appear at Basildon Crown Court on 22 November.

Three men and a woman also arrested on suspicion of drug and firearm offences have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.