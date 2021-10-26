ASHFORD BREAKING CLAPHAM KENT LONDON

Wayne Couzens is seeking permission to appeal against his whole-life term for the murder of Sarah Everard

October 26, 2021
A court official said on Tuesday: “We have been notified that an appeal has been lodged by Mr Couzens.”

If permission is granted the case will be heard by the Court of Appeal Criminal Division.

 
