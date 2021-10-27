“He was the best daddy to our newborn daughter”
Wightlink ferry on fire off Isle of Wight
Wightlink ferry on fire off Isle of Wight A fire has broken out on a Wightlink ferry as it crossed the Solent. The Lee-on-the-Solent coastguard said the fire...
Taxi drivers across Nottinghamshire are being urged to spot the signs of vulnerable children travelling alone as they could be involved with county lines drug...
Police are investigating two attempted robberies in the Plashet Park area of Newham area
Police are investigating two attempted robberies in the Plashet Park area of Newham area. Officers were called at around 5.15pm Tuesday, 2 February to reports...
Car and Motorbike involved in Newport Collision
A man is being treated by Paramedics from Isle of Wight Ambulance service following a collision between a car and motorbike this morning on the busy Media Way...
Fire crews praise teen for raising alarm following early morning house blaze
A sixteen year-old boy banged on his neighbours door to raise the alarm, after fire broke out in their garage in Myrtle Green at around 4.30am. The boy, who...
Hit and run manhunt launched after cyclist dies
An urgent appeal for witnesses to a hit-and-run collision between a bicycle and a motor vehicle on the A27 at Chichester early on Thursday (10 May) is being...
Southampton Acid Mum Blinded after Attack
TWO brothers were being hunted by cops yesterday suspected of throwing acid in the face of a mum of six. Billy, 22, and Geoffrey Midmore, 26, are on the...
Southampton Airport welcomes Ibiza as first new route for summer 2017
Thomson and First Choice have announced increased capacity at Southampton airport for their summer 2017 flying programme. This includes a new route to Ibiza...
A royal mail postman who sexually abused a boy in his Royal Mail van left his victim unable to sleep and wanting to kill himself
Jason Peach abused and finally raped his 15-year-old victim in a case of “classic grooming”. The 36-year-old formerly of Kingston near Ringwood...
Have you seen missing Denise Jones from Bramshott?
The 82-year-old was last seen in the Limes Close area of Bramshott at around 2pm on Tuesday 7 November. Hampshire Police are concerned for her welfare and are...
Police officers required hospital treatment after being bitten by a man during arrest in Swindon last night
Officers were called to reports of a large scale disorder outside the Sir Daniel Arms Pub in Fleet Street, Swindon shortly after 8pm onSaturday evening (31st...
Man found with stab wounds to his hand and shoulder
Police were called at 7.50pm on Sunday, 12 January to Clifton Road SE25, to reports of a man having been stabbed. Officers attended. A man aged in his 30s was...
MISSING CHILD – Can you help Police locate Serhan who 15 years old and remains missing
Serhan, is missing from Barking . Police say he could be in South London, Edmonton or Wood Green areas? Anyone with information is asked to call 101...
M20 in Kent closed following single vehicle life changing collision
The M20 in Kent is closed eastbound between J10A (Ashford) and J11 (Cantebury) following a single vehicle life changing collision. The incident and...
Teenager Dies after Fatal Collision on A303 near Andover
Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision on the A303 near Andover Officers were called to the westbound carriageway of the...
Fire crews called to Brading crash
Emergency services have been a road traffic collision between Ryde and Brading this afternoon (Tuesday). Two vehicles have been involved in the collision. All...
£17 million boost to Southampton’s rail freight capacity
An additional £17 million is to be invested into a major rail upgrade to freight services in Southampton, the Rail Minister announced today (13 October 2020)...
Dylan Monks, who was 17 at the time of the offences, admitted burgling the properties in the early hours across Medway last year
A teenager burglar who posted videos and photos on social media after breaking into homes across Medway has been jailed. Dylan Monks, 19, of Sir Evelyn Road...
Brading High Street Closed for Resurfacing during Half Term Holiday is a Madness
Brading High Street on the Isle of wight will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday night next week for resurfacing work. The closure will be in place from 7.30pm...
Man airlifted to London hospitial after Maidstone stabbing
Information is sought following a serious assault in Maidstone. Kent Police was called at 4am on Saturday 3 July 2021 to a report of a disturbance...
Benjamin Pratt, 31, of Beckenham has charged with theft of a motor vehicle
Police officers investigating the theft of a motor vehicle in Eastleigh have charged a man. The charge come after a hire van was stolen from a car park on...
Man Attacked and Slashed with a knife in Southampton
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted during an attempted robbery in Southampton. Between 1.45am and 2am on Saturday, December 31, the...
Police are sending out a warning after a quantity of prescription medication intended for animal use was stolen from a veterinary clinic in Hampshire overnight
Police are sending out a warning after a quantity of prescription medication intended for animal use was stolen from a veterinary clinic in Hampshire overnight...
Three Vehicle Collision Bognor Regis War Memorial Hospital Roundabout
Police are currently dealing with a three vehicle collision on the Bognor Regis War Memorial Hospital Roundabout on the B2259 West Sussex this afternoon. One...