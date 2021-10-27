BREAKING CUMBRIA Thirsk

“He was the best daddy to our newborn daughter”

October 27, 2021
3 Min Read
 
Last week  Police asked for your help after a serious assault in Thirsk left a man fighting for his life in hospital.
Police have sadly confirmed that the victim of the assault, who had been fighting for life in hospital since the incident, has sadly died without regaining consciousness.
He was 32-year-old Alan Barefoot, who was from South Kilvington, and had recently become a father again to a newborn daughter just a couple of weeks ago. He is pictured here with his daughter.
Here, his devasted girlfriend Charlotte has paid tribute to him as she urges anyone with any information about the assault to come forward to police.
“Alan was such an amazing boyfriend, son, brother, and friend to everyone who knew him. He was one of life’s good guys and just an all-round brilliant person.
“He was also the best daddy to our newborn daughter and our hearts have been shattered into a million pieces. It’s not possible to put into words how much we will miss him.
“If anyone has any information about the incident leading to Alan’s death, I hope you come forward and speak to the police. Not only because it’s the right thing to do, but for the sake of our daughter, who now has to face the rest of her life without her beloved daddy in her life“.
The assault took place in Thirsk Market Place at around 9.45pm on Saturday (16 October), following an incident in The Royal pub that had spilled onto the streetthis is known to have been witnessed by a number of people who had been inside the pub and others who had been in the area.
Emergency services attended and Alan was taken to hospital with serious head injuries where he sadly died on Sunday evening (24 October).
Immediately following the incident, we arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of wounding with intent. He has been released on bail.
A 24-year-old-man and 56-year-old man were later arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and have also been released on bail.
Today (26 October), a 41-year-old man was also arrested in connection with the incident.
Our investigation remains ongoing as we work to establish the circumstances leading up to Alan’s death.
Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector, Steve Menzies, of North Yorkshire Police’s Major Investigation Team has said:
“Following the sad death of Alan Barefoot, this is now a murder investigation.
Last week we issued a CCTV appeal to identify a number of witnesses, and we would like to thank everyone who came forward to help with the investigation following this appeal.
“We would also like to stress that those pictured were potential witnesses and not suspects.
“We are determined to find all of those responsible for this attack which has claimed the life of a young father, who’s baby is just a few weeks old. We will also do all that we can to trace everyone who witnessed the incident.
“I am urging anyone who saw the incident, or has any information which could help the investigation, to please get in touch with us immediately if they haven’t yet come forward.
This includes anyone who has taken photographs or video footage of the incident to get in touch, as this could be invaluable in supporting our investigation.
“Our thoughts are with Alan’s loved ones at this very sad time.”
If you have any information which could help, please email MajorInvestigationTeam@Northyorkshire.police.uk quoting reference number: 12210223112.
You can also provide information anonymously if you wish via independent charity link" href="https://www.facebook.com/crimestoppers/?__cft__[0]=AZWy4nmvBYiZhpYS5SZwmVHkrPw1xsJuGblktOApzmr7_azrKbRzsPj8sxcuxgarYsigqqUl7koAKngUcP9qpnBlZwHo0enxiCaMjU6sw8mkAaFnpXgqeQ71UpcqtD7P6Rjis-n5S3qG0_isKUrkL2Xn4oACeyAg1VMknJmTdIuJQ021Gj7xoJzmT-BEPuRKjyM&__tn__=kK-R">Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp