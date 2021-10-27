Detectives investigating a fatal shooting in Brixton have named the victim

At approximately 6.15am on Thursday, 21 October, police were alerted by staff at a south London hospital after a 25-year-old man was admitted suffering gunshot injuries.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, he died later that afternoon. His next of kin were informed.

Although we await formal identification, we are satisfied that the deceased is Gary Mayhew, 25, from the Camberwell area.

A post-mortem conducted on Saturday, 23 October found the cause of Gary’s death to have been a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police believe that the shooting took place in the vicinity of Belinda Road, SW9 shortly after 06:00hrs.

On the evening of Thursday, 21 October, firearms officers made two arrests after a vehicle was stopped in Asylum Road, SE15.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and a 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They were taken to central London police stations and were subsequently released on bail to return on a date in late November.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are investigating.

An incident room has opened under Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers.

DCI Mark Rogers said: “While our investigation continues at pace, I would reiterate my appeal for anyone with information to get in touch.

“If you were in the area of Belinda Road at around 6am on Thursday, 21 October and you saw or heard anything suspicious then please come forward and speak to us.

“I am also keen to speak to any road users who may have captured events on dash-cam – please check your footage and call us if you think you can help.

“Any piece of information could be vital in helping us to identify those responsible for taking a young man’s life.”

Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove who is responsible for policing in Lambeth and Southwark said: “I am saddened that we have lost another life to gun violence. I understand the shock and concern this incident has caused among the local community and I want to reassure residents that specialist officers are working tirelessly to determine who is responsible for this.

“Additional officers will be patrolling in and around the local area and I urge anyone with concerns to please approach them and speak to them.

“We are also working with our partners and community to provide support and reassurance to those affected. Together we are determined to end serious violence and keep people safe.

“Our thoughts remain with the Gary’s family at this devastating time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8345 3715 or via 101 quoting CAD 1151/21Oct.

You can also provide information 100% anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers_uk.org.