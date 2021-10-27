A burglar who stole a lifetime’s collection of antique coins from a world-renowned collector has been sentenced in his absence
Have you seen 15-year-old Chelsea Slade from Purfleet, who has been reported missing?
Have you seen 15-year-old Chelsea Slade from Purfleet, who has been reported missing? Chelsea is around 4ft 2ins tall, has shoulder length brown hair and wears...
Wanted: Police are appealing for information about a wanted registered sex offender thought to be sleeping rough in Blackpool
Steven Pinnington, 38, is wanted after breaching the registered sex offender notification requirements. Pinnington, who was born in Liverpool, is described...
We must never forget
Are we forgetting that the Mayor of London axed £65million, 10 fire stations, 14 fire engines and 552 firefighters from his fire service. When a consultation...
Police have closed off a road in Portsmouth this afternoon following an incident. Sultan Road in the city is taped off with teams from Hampshire Police, South...
SouthCoast New looks escape cull as Sixty store set to close
As previously reported, fashion retailer New Look announced plans to reduce its UK store count by 60 amid challenged trading performance and a...
Director of a payroll services company has been disqualified after he could not explain true nature of £2.7 million of payments over 2-month period
Jonas Stankevicius, from Doncaster, was appointed the sole director of S Jonas Solutions Limited in July 2018, at the same time the payroll services...
Two people have been arrested after a theft from motor vehicle incident in Winchester
Police were called just before 5am today, 18 August, to reports of two men trying car door handles in the Western Road area. Officers attended and conducted a...
A man arrested in connection with the disappearance of Sarah Everard remains in custody at a London police station
The Man who is aged in his 40s, was arrested on the evening of Tuesday, 9 March on suspicion of kidnap. Today, Wednesday, 10 March, he has been further...
Emergency services scrambled to 14 vehicle collision on the M40 motorway leaving 11 injured
Emergency services were scrambled this evening at 5.44pm to the M40 between junction 4 and 2 southbound, to a collision involving approximately 14 vehicles...
A murder investigation has been launched and an arrest made following the discovery of a woman’s body
Mee Kuen Chong, 67, known to friends as Deborah, was found in an area of woodland near to Bennett Road in Salcombe, South Devon on Monday, 27 June. Mee...
Arrest made following disturbance in New Romney
A man has been arrested following a disturbance in High Street, New Romney. Kent Police was called at 11.45am on Tuesday 14 January 2020 after two men were...
A man has been jailed after he was found in possession of numerous false passports and documents, which he used to fraudulently apply for several large loans totalling almost £200,000
Ignas Valatka, 35, of Western Gateway, Newham, was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Thursday, 7 January. Valatka...
The Met Police have sealed off Homerton High Road in both directions due to to an incident. Police remain at both ends of the road and a specialist search dog...
PCSO has been charged with offences following a road traffic collision in Greenwich
PCSO has been charged with offences following a road traffic collision in Greenwich. Norbert Marara, 37 , attached to the Roads and Transport Policing Command...
Fifteen year old stabbed in the face in North London
A 15 year old boy has been stabbed in the face in north London. Scotland Yard say police were called to Brecknock Road at 4.20pm. Dartmouth Park Hill is closed...
Concerns mobile personal care services, such as hairdressing or beauty treatments are still operating
There is concern that there are still some businesses and individuals who are continuing to operate in breach of government regulations and guidance...
Teen Girl Injured during Bedhampton Station Brawl
A mass brawl outside Bedhampton Train Station late last night resulted in a 15-year-old girl sustaining serious injuries. The incident, involving more than a...
A serving soldier has been jailed for 15 months and will be discharged from the Army with immediate effect after being found guilty of passing on military-issue bullets
A serving soldier has been jailed for 15 months and will be discharged from the Army with immediate effect after being found guilty of passing on military...
Isle of Wight MP welcomes Help for Child Refugees
Andrew Turner, the Island’s MP, has welcomed the Government’s decision to accept 3,000 vulnerable child refugees into the UK who have been displaced by the war...
Four ambulances from South East Coast ambulance service and five police cars from Kent Police were called to Goodsall Road on the Three Fields estate in...
David Harris, 62, grabbed, punched and headbutted 77-year-old Sidney Collier in the doorway of the hotel where they both stayed in Margate
A jail term has been imposed on a man who caused fatal injuries to his victim following a petty row at the building where they lived. David Harris, 62...
Information is sought to help locate a missing man from Folkestone
David Nelson was reported missing from his home in the Black Bull Road area of the town on Tuesday 3 November 2020 and officers are concerned for...
A group of 50 children were able to try out a range of sports, including rugby, rock climbing and BMX riding at Harrow School after a Metropolitan Police officer organised a summer camp
PC Ben Eynon, a youth engagement officer in Harrow, arranged the week of activities from 23 to 27 August for children, aged six to 16 years old, whose...
Witnesses are being sought after a man in his 70s was reportedly robbed in Dartford
Witnesses are being sought after a man in his 70s was reportedly robbed in Dartford. The victim was walking in the high street on 11 June 2020 at around 3pm...