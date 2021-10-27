BREAKING DONCASTER

A Doncaster burglar has reportedly been jailed for over five years after he climbed through an open window and attacked a man in his own home on Westmorland Lane in Denaby, Doncaster

October 27, 2021
Kyle Grimshaw, 32, also from Denaby, was caught on CCTV on Saturday 8 August 2020.
Prior to the incident, the victim fell asleep in his living room whilst watching television. He later awoke to Grimshaw standing over him and shouting before he was hit multiple times in the face.
Grimshaw stole jewellery and a mobile phone from the victim.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Grimshaw pleaded guilty to burglary and assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Sheffield Crown Court on 20 October. He was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison.”
